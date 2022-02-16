Feb 16, 2022
Poland’s Kaczynski Optimistic Tensions With EU Can Be Resolved
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s de facto leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said he was optimistic the long-running conflict with the European Union over the rule of law will eventually be resolved, adding that the country needs to remain in the bloc.
“I’m optimistic about the final outcome,” Kaczynski told Polish Radio 24 on Wednesday.
The unusually conciliatory tone from the country’s most powerful politician comes just hours after the EU won the right to wield tough new powers that could deny Poland and Hungary billions of euros of funding for allegedly violating democratic standards.
The row with the EU started shortly after the party headed by Kaczynski, Law & Justice, came to power in 2015. The EU slammed the government’s overhaul of the country’s justice system, calling it out of line with the bloc’s standards.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Wattpad CEO wants machine learning, monetization to play bigger role in company
-
6:07
Americans are paying more for worse stuff, study finds
-
6:34
What Trudeau can and can't do with emergency powers
-
5:16
In 10 years, 'remote work' will simply be 'work'
-
Elon Musk donated US$5.7B of Tesla shares to charity
-
5:53
Super Bowl viewers top 100 million in NBC nail-biter game