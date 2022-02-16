(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s de facto leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said he was optimistic the long-running conflict with the European Union over the rule of law will eventually be resolved, adding that the country needs to remain in the bloc.

“I’m optimistic about the final outcome,” Kaczynski told Polish Radio 24 on Wednesday.

The unusually conciliatory tone from the country’s most powerful politician comes just hours after the EU won the right to wield tough new powers that could deny Poland and Hungary billions of euros of funding for allegedly violating democratic standards.

The row with the EU started shortly after the party headed by Kaczynski, Law & Justice, came to power in 2015. The EU slammed the government’s overhaul of the country’s justice system, calling it out of line with the bloc’s standards.

