(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s de-facto leader criticized Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban over his lukewarm support for Ukraine, underlining the growing divide between two countries that have for years joined forces in defying the European Union’s democratic values.

The comments from Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who leads Poland’s nationalist ruling Law & Justice Party, come just days after Orban scored a crushing victory in general elections and the EUsaid it’s triggering a new rule-of-law mechanism that threatens to cut billions of euros in funding for Hungary.

While the two countries have clashed with other EU members over issues ranging from the rule of law to LGBTQ rights, it was Orban’s refusal to help arm Ukraine’s military and a seemingly cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin that prompted Kaczynski’s rebuke.

“It’s all very sad, and the assessment is clearly negative,” Kaczynski told Radio Plus on Friday. If Orban hopes his actions may help end the war in Ukraine, his approach is a “complete dead end,” he added.

Like Hungary, Warsaw is also locked in a dispute with Brussels over access to a post-pandemic aid package because of concern that a sweeping judicial overhaul has damaged the independence of Poland’s courts.

But while Orban has fostered closer ties with Moscow -- including agreeing to a nuclear power-plant deal and opposing a ban on Russian gas imports -- Poland has long been the EU’s most vocal advocate of a stronger stance against Putin’s expansionist aims in the former Eastern Bloc.

Last month, Hungary was forced to cancel a meeting of four central European defense ministers after Poland and the Czech Republic pulled out in response to Orban’s limited support for Ukraine. The Hungarian leader tried to play down the discord this week, saying his most important task now was to strengthen the alliance with Poland in what he described as the “area of self-defense against the EU.”

That’s unlikely to happen unless Hungary’s stance on Russia changes, according to Kaczynski. “We can’t continue our cooperation under the current terms,” he said.

