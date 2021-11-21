(Bloomberg) -- Europe faces a “synchronized” series of crises around Belarus, from the political to energy, according to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Polish leader was speaking during his tour of the Baltic states on Sunday. Earlier, he met with his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas in Tallinn. He will hold talks later with the prime ministers of Latvia and Lithuania.

Migrants Test Belarus-EU Border Amid Talk of De-Escalation

Morawiecki said he and Kallas discussed Poland’s migrant crisis, as well as issues surrounding the supply of natural gas and the threat of militarization along the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Morawiecki also thanked Kallas for supporting Poland’s border crisis, with the deployment of 100 military personnel from Estonia next week.

Germany Rejects Belarus’ Call for EU to Take 2,000 Refugees

Poland is ready to provide humanitarian aid to finance some of the repatriation costs for migrants now stranded on the Belarus-Poland border, he said. The country has engaged in diplomatic talks with Iraq and other countries.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.