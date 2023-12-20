(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s new government moved to shake up state media and some channels went off air, sparking an outcry from former ruling nationalists who turned the broadcaster into their mouthpiece during eight years in power.

Culture Minister Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz dismissed executives at public media outlets on Wednesday, defying a group of Law & Justice politicians who staged an all-night protest at public television headquarters. The party, which lost October’s election, said the government’s decision was illegal.

The outcry highlights the uphill battle the new cabinet faces in trying to reverse the capture of state institutions by Law & Justice. International media rights groups have repeatedly accused Poland’s public broadcasters of bias and a failure to provide equal access to the pro-European opposition, which unexpectedly won elections two months ago.

New Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said before the ballot that he would need “exactly 24 hours” to turn what he described as the ruling party television back into a public broadcaster. The alliance of parties led by Tusk came to power on a pledge to restore democratic standards and access almost €60 billion ($65.7 billion) in blocked European Union funds.

‘Protect Democracy’

About a hundred of Law & Justice politicians, including its once-powerful leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, have streamed through the television building in Warsaw since late Tuesday, documenting the sometimes chaotic scenes of new government-appointed officials seeking to enter offices for the first time.

Kaczynski told state media reporters and politicians at TV’s headquarters that their presence aims to “protect democracy and media pluralism, which won’t be possible without a strong anti-government media.” President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the former ruling party, said any changes at the public broadcaster have to be carried out in line with the constitution.

The TVPInfo channel switched to broadcasting footage from the TV’s first channel and its website went off-line. Earlier, the news channel aired black banners and news tickers, as if Poland was in a period of mourning, stating that the government was trying to unlawfully take over public media.

Parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for extensive staff changes at state-controlled TV, radio stations and the PAP news agency. In response, a national media supervisory body, stacked with Law & Justice appointees, said there was no legal basis to make such changes.

Tusk said on Tuesday that next year’s budget didn’t include any financing for the state broadcaster. The former president of the European Council has been a constant target of attacks by the channel, which for months aired clips of him speaking in German and alleged he was doing Berlin’s bidding.

“The public media as they exist in their current shape doesn’t deserve to be financed from the taxpayer’s pocket at all,” Tusk said. The government this week refused to allow state TV reporters to attend the premier’s conference.

In its election monitoring report, the OSCE — an office for democracy and human rights — said that state broadcasters openly “promoted the ruling party and its policies and at the same time demonstrated open hostility toward the opposition,” giving its candidates a “clear advantage” at the ballot box.

Poland’s press freedom score has tumbled since 2015 as the previous populist cabinet used public broadcasters as “instruments of government propaganda,” according to the 2023 report of Reporters Without Borders. The country dropped to 57th in the world in terms of media freedom from 18th when the nationalists took power eight years ago.

--With assistance from Natalia Ojewska and Piotr Bujnicki.

(Updates with government’s decision in second paragraph.)

