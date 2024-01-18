(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s government said it would ignore a ruling by the Constitutional Court that the appointment of new executives to state media by the Donald Tusk cabinet was unconstitutional.

“The judgment has no legal significance whatsoever,” Poland’s culture ministry said in response, adding that Thursday’s ruling should be disregarded in the legal domain as “non-existent.”

The move adds to ongoing political and legal tensions in Poland as Tusk’s government, elected in mid-October, struggles to dismantle eight years of nationalist rule and bring Warsaw back into the European mainstream.

The cabinet’s attempts to remove the former administration’s appointees in key state institutions, including public media, have been strenuously opposed by the previously ruling party.

Earlier in January, Tusk’s government replaced management in public television and radio and placed the media companies under liquidation. On Thursday, the Constitutional Court, which is dominated by appointees from the former Law and Justice party administration, said the moves were unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court also ruled this month that Tusk’s administration can’t, under current rules, move forward with a plan to put central bank Governor Adam Glapinski in front of a special tribunal.

But Tusk, whose allies have accused Glapinski of engaging in political partisanship in office and of irregularities in bond purchases, has said the ruling isn’t binding — and that there’s still scope to investigate. Glapinski has denied any wrongdoing.

--With assistance from Piotr Bujnicki.

