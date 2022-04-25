(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s government rolled out a plan to help borrowers stung by a sharp rise in interest rates that shifts the cost of aid on banks and scraps a benchmark underpinning most of the loans in the $597 billion economy.

The WIG-Bank Index of Warsaw-listed lenders dropped as much as 6.4% on Monday, the most since the early days of the war in neighboring Ukraine.

The initiative, which comes amid mounting public outcry over rapidly rising borrowing costs, includes loan payment moratoria and additional costs for banks. It marks the latest state intervention by Polish authorities after the government cut levies on everything from food to fuels last year in an attempt to curb the highest inflation in two decades.

In the most controversial move, the authorities will next year replace the current interbank Wibor rate with a new mortgage-lending benchmark which will be “more beneficial for all borrowers,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a speech to an economic forum in Katowice.

The proposal seeks to push banks to reduce margins on loans and increase interest on deposits, according to the premier. The goal is to curb debt-servicing costs for Poles by a quarter, he said.

The government will also ask banks to pay additional 2 billion zloty ($462 million) in 2023 to a fund designed to subsidize borrowers. It also plans to set up a separate 3.5 billion zloty fund-- paid for by banks -- to provide a safety net for the industry.

Banking Stability

The plans diminish the earnings outlook for lenders, which have benefited from fast rising official interest rates. Bank Millennium SA as well as the two biggest lenders, Bank Pekao SA and PKO Bank Polski SA, all declined more than 7% on the news.

The industry will seek consultation with the government on the proposals to ensure they “won’t undermine the stability of the banking sector and its ability to continue financing the economy,” the head of the banking lobby group Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told Bloomberg.

The plan is a fresh blow to banks, many of which are still struggling to close a chapter on their foray into Swiss franc mortgage lending more than decade ago that has led to a wave of lawsuits and massive losses.

Surging consumer prices and loose fiscal policy prompted the central bank to embark on its fastest ever campaign to raise interest rates. This has left some borrowers struggling to pay back mortgages -- which in Poland remain dominated by floating-rate loans, based on the Wibor rate.

“All these measures are aimed at normalizing the mortgage market,” Morawiecki said. “I’m calling once again for banks to develop a fixed-rate for mortgages.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.