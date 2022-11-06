(Bloomberg) --

Polish President Andrzej Duda ruled out making fresh overtures to the European Union to break the deadlock over the release of 35.4 billion euros ($35.2 billion) in post-pandemic aid.

“I don’t believe that any further attempts to meet the expectations of the other side will bring any results,” Duda told Seci magazine, according to excerpts of the interview posted on the wpolityce.pl website. “I believe that Poland has already shown too much goodwill.”

The interview is scheduled to appear in full on Monday.

Speculation has been growing that Duda may step in to help the government broker a compromise. The European Commission insists Warsaw hasn’t done enough to start receiving the aid, after the country adopted a law that reverses some of the contested changes in the judiciary.

Duda said that “to his best knowledge” Poland has met all the conditions to start receiving the funds after the commission approved its spending plan for post-pandemic aid, although with strings attached. The government plans within weeks to formally ask for payments.

The money matters for Poland’s government, which is facing its highest borrowing costs in more than two decades and a tight race ahead of the general election expected in October 2023.

Ruling Law & Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Saturday he was certain Poland will receive the funds after his party wins.

He also cautioned about escalating the conflict to the point where Poland effectively loses access to billions of euros, a situation currently faced by Hungary under prime minister Viktor Orban.

“Today Orban has to make various, far-reaching concessions in the EU, because his economy is simply collapsing,” Kaczynski said in Elk, northeastern Poland. “We cannot make such mistakes.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.