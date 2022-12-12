1h ago
Poland’s President Sees Agreement on German Missiles Nearing
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s president welcomed Germany’s offer to send Patriot missiles to its eastern neighbor and said talks on how to integrate the batteries into Warsaw’s air-defense system are making progress.
“Strengthening Poland’s air defense is of the greatest importance for building our security,” President Andrzej Duda told reporters in Berlin after a meeting with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He said he hopes for an agreement in the “coming days.”
The Polish government made an about-face earlier this month after initially rebuffing a German offer to station surface-to-air Patriots on its soil, saying that they should be delivered to Ukraine. Berlin responded by saying such a deployment was a matter for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a whole.
The Patriot batteries must be integrated into Poland’s entire air defense and under the relevant command, Duda, who is the nation’s commander-in-chief, said.
Steinmeier welcomed the “basic agreement” on the Patriots, which were offered after a stray Ukrainian defense missile landed on Polish territory, killing two people. The incident triggered a moment of anxiety over a potential direct conflict between Russia and NATO.
“We spoke by phone a few hours after the missile struck eastern Poland,” Steinmeier said. “I well remember how great the fear and how great the concerns were in Poland at the time.”
