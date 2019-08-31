(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has taken charge of finance after Marian Banas became head of the Supreme Audit Chamber on Friday.

“In line with legal regulations, when a ministerial post is vacant, the Premier assumes the duties of the minister,” a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Twitter.

Morawiecki may oversee the ministry until October’s general election, or promote Leszek Skiba or Tadeusz Koscinski to the position, local media reported this week.

Decisions on the finance ministry will be taken in days, government spokesman Piotr Muller said Friday.

