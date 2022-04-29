(Bloomberg) -- Polish inflation accelerated to a 24-year high as Russia’s war on Ukraine exacerbated Europe’s energy crisis and triggered an wave of refugees that are adding to rising demand for goods and services.

The consumer price index rose 12.3% in April from a year earlier, compared with 11% in March, the statistics office said in a preliminary estimate on Friday. The reading exceeded the median estimate of 11.4% in a Bloomberg survey of 18 economists.

April inflation was driven by energy and fuel prices, which increased 27.3% and 27.8% respectively, the office said. Food prices rose 12.7%.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki began calling the spike in prices “Putin-inflation” to underline that Russia’s war in Ukraine is almost entirely responsible for the latest price surge.

The direct effects of the war contributed to 2.4 percentage points of the index, according to central bank Governor Adam Glapinski. But economists have also pointed to soaring demand boosted by the more than 2 million Ukrainians who’ve arrived in Poland after fleeing the violence at home.

“Ukrainians’ appetite for shopping has compensated for lower demand among Poles, whose disposable income is being reduced by excessive inflation, while consumer confidence has deteriorated because of the war,” said Jakub Borowski, chief economist at Credit Agricole Bank Polska.

Last month, retail sales rose 22%, the most in 14 years. The central bank has been rapidly tightening policy since October, and Glapinski said last month rates increases need to be continued even they are at 4.5% compared with 0.1% at the start of October.

“That unfavorable, pro-inflationary environment reinforces expectations for another rate increase,” when the central bank meets next week, said Andrzej Kaminski, an economist at Bank Millennium.

