(Bloomberg) -- Poland may not receive as much as 75 billion euros ($73 billion) in regional aid from the European Union, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported, an escalation of the dispute over the country’s failure to uphold the rule of law.

The European Commission won’t reimburse the country for investments from four programs negotiated as part of the EU’s 2021-2027 budget, Rzeczpospolita said, citing comments from Marc Lemaitre, director general for regional and urban policy. EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker told the daily that Poland hasn’t met conditions for repayments.

The potential freezing of the funds, which have been key to Poland’s rapid economic transformation since it joined the EU in 2004, comes after the bloc blocked payouts of 35.4 billion euros in post-pandemic aid. That followed Warsaw’s failure to reverse changes in the judiciary that Brussels says give politicians too much sway over courts and undermine the rule of law.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who leads the ruling Law & Justice party and is the country’s most powerful politician, has said recently he doubts Poland will receive the post-pandemic funding before general elections expected in October next year.

Asked about the report in Rzeczpospolita on Monday, Polish Minister for EU Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told public radio that he was aware of the risks for funding without directly addressing the story.

“I will do my best to make sure that the risks don’t materialize,” he said. “I’m convinced that we’ve met all the conditions.”

