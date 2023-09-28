(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s increasingly pointed standoff with Ukraine over grain exports is eroding the business opportunities of Polish companies in the war-torn country, according to one of the country’s leading entrepreneurs.

Rafal Brzoska, the founder and chief executive officer of parcel locker operator InPost SA, called for a quick end to the dispute, which has fanned anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland before next month’s elections and strained relations between the east European neighbors.

“I would be very disappointed if the current chaos around grain imports led to the destruction of a good climate between Ukrainians and Poles,” Brzoska said in an interview. “I hope that both countries will find proper formula to resolve issues.”

Facing an uphill battle to win a majority in Oct. 15 elections, Poland’s ruling party has lashed out against Ukraine in a bid to attract far-right voters. The row flared up after the government in Warsaw extended its ban on grain imports from Ukraine.

Last week, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland is no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, before his government walked back some of the remarks, which raised concern among NATO allies.

Poland should strive to revive business relations to ensure its companies can participate in an expected reconstruction plan for Ukraine after the war ends. Bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to nearly $12 billion last year, with Poland serving as Ukraine’s largest trading partner following China.

Brzoska, whose Amsterdam-listed company is worth nearly $6 billion, sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the first months of the conflict. He said he wants to invest in rebuilding the country, although not necessarily through InPost.

“A good moment for business is coming in the least obvious time,” he said. “But pioneers get a bigger-than-average premium for their risk.”

