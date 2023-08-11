You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Poland’s Ruling Party Takes up State Asset Sales in Referendum
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s nationalist government will put a question about selling public assets to voters in October, evoking a politically charged issue as the ruling Law & Justice party accuses the opposition of aiming to privatize state companies.
The referendum will take place alongside the general election on Oct. 15, in which Law & Justice risks losing its grip on power.
While it’s maintained a lead in polls, Law & Justice has struggled to gain traction among voters outside of its base — and appears poised to fall well short of a parliamentary majority.
The party’s powerful leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, took up the privatization theme in a political attack against opposition leader Donald Tusk, fusing the issue with Germany — long a favorite target of the conservative party.
“The Germans want to put Donald Tusk in power to sell our public assets,” Kaczynski said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Kaczynski in June announced plans to hold a referendum on the European Union’s migrant relocation plan as he returned to an active role in the government in a bid to tighten his grip over the campaign.
Politics
