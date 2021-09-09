(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s upper house of parliament rejected legislation targeting U.S. media giant Discovery Inc., practically sealing the fate of a bill that has upended decades of good relations between Warsaw and Washington.

The opposition-controlled Senate’s decision on Thursday sends the draft law back to the lower chamber, where the ruling Law & Justice party can still override its changes. That may not be enough as President Andrzej Duda doesn’t intend to sign the legislation in its current form and the government doesn’t have enough backing to revoke a presidential veto.

If implemented, the legislation would force Discovery to sell more than 50% in TVN, Poland’s most popular private television broadcaster, whose news channel has uncovered government graft and sleaze scandals. The bill raised concern about media freedom and drew condemnation from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The legislation is needed to prevent the takeover of Polish broadcasters by Russian or Chinese companies and is similar to rules in other European Union countries, according to the government. Discovery, one of the largest U.S. investors in Poland, has threatened legal action and said its ordeal is a warning for other foreign companies seeking to do business in the country of 38 million people.

Duda, a ruling-party loyalist who rarely goes against the Law & Justice, has said it was “very difficult for Americans to understand that there may be any limitations or doubts” over media freedoms in an allied country such as Poland. “This situation is quite special and our interests must be weighed,” he said on Aug. 25.

