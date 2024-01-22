(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on Monday for his first visit to Ukraine since his pro-European government took power last month.

Tusk will seek to reset relations between the two neighbors after the previous Law & Justice government imposed a unilateral ban on grain imports that quickly escalated into a political standoff.

Poland’s new premier, a former European Council president, has promised to rally flagging support for Kyiv among Western allies. But he’s also pledged to be more assertive in relations with Ukraine and has so far made no commitment to lifting the grain ban.

“It’s very important to build the feeling that Poland is the most reliable, most stable ally of Ukraine in this deadly clash with evil,” Tusk told reporters in Ukraine’s capital. “There are some conflicts of interest, we know it well and we will talk about it, not only in the spirit of friendship, but with the attitude to solve these problems as quickly as possible.”

Poland became Ukraine’s staunchest ally after Russia invaded almost two years ago. The the eastern European Union member state became the first port of call for millions of refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion and the gateway for Western military support for Kyiv.

But relations soured last year after the Law & Justice administration restricted grain imports from Ukraine in response to protests from farmers just months before an Oct. 15 parliamentary election.

The conflict quickly escalated into a public spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and included veiled threats to halt weapons deliveries to Kyiv.

Thaw

But the strained relations appeared to ease when Duda met with Zelenskiy in Davos last week. The Polish president said he and the Ukrainian leader have moved past their differences and Duda assured Zelenskiy that Kyiv can rely on Polish support.

The government in Warsaw last week reached a deal with Polish truckers to suspend their month-long blockade of the border with Ukraine until March 1. But Tusk may face fresh protests from farmers as early as this week.

Poland’s renewed support comes as more than $100 billion in US and European Union funding remains held up by political infighting.

