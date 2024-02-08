(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hit out at Republican senators for blocking a compromise bill that would have unlocked badly needed funding for Ukraine, invoking the 40th US president to make a blunt point.

“Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today,” Poland’s premier said in a statement on social platform X. “Shame on you.”

The unvarnished volley from eastern Europe came hours after Senate Republicans torpedoed legislation based on a compromise pairing new provisions for US border security with assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The Republicans turned against the deal, one they had previously pushed for, after former President Donald Trump and House Republican leaders denounced it.

Tusk’s reaction laid bare how the increasingly toxic politics in Washington is being viewed across the Atlantic. The premier is a staunch ally of Ukraine, which has warned that its financial coffers and military stores are running low, raising the prospect of losing the war with Russia. Kyiv stands to lose $60 billion in assistance if the US legislation falls through.

Poland’s prime minister, who returned to office in December after defeating the country’s nationalist ruling party, made a point of invoking Reagan. An icon within the Republican party, his policies are also credited in Poland with precipitating the demise of the Soviet Union and bringing an end to communism in eastern Europe.

Reagan was president during the rise of the Solidarity movement in Poland in the 1980s, one of the stiffest forms of resistance to communist rule.

But Tusk’s focus on GOP senators may have a short shelf life. Lawmakers there are negotiating a scaled-down package that focuses only on aid. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence on Wednesday that he’d have the Republican votes.

The real roadblock remains the House, where Republicans have said the prospect of passing a military-assistance bill for Ukraine without a deal on immigration are remote.

