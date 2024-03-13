(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he will travel to Berlin on Friday to discuss aid for Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

“I spoke with President Biden about how we are mobilizing our colleagues in Europe. There will be an emergency, unscheduled Weimar Triangle summit on Friday,” Tusk said in an interview for Polish public television late on Tuesday. Tusk said that he will also update Macron and Scholz on the meeting with Biden.

Tusk and President Andrzej Duda traveled to Washington earlier this week to meet with Biden, who thanked the Polish leaders for their assistance to Ukraine at a critical point in the war.

