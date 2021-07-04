Poland’s Tusk to Step Down as Leader of European People’s Party

(Bloomberg) -- Former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will soon step down as the leader of the European People’s party, the biggest group in the European parliament.

“I made the decision to return to Polish politics,” Tusk said at a news conference Sunday, a day after he took the reins of the country’s biggest opposition party.

Tusk, a close ally of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a former president of the European Council, said the handover process will start in the coming months.

