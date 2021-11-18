(Bloomberg) -- Poland is against establishing a “humanitarian corridor” for the mostly Middle Eastern migrants stuck on the Belarus border because it could encourage more people to illegally enter the European Union, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Morawiecki said he told German Chancellor Angela Merkel -- who has been active in trying to resolve the standoff on the EU’s eastern border -- that Poland won’t allow other EU nations to decide on issues which regard its sovereignty.

Belarus, faced with a prospect of new EU sanctions and accusations of waging a “hybrid attack” on the bloc, moved toward de-escalating the crisis this week by providing shelter for some of the migrants stuck on its border and pushing for a diplomatic solution with the continent’s heavyweight Germany.

