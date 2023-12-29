(Bloomberg) -- Poland detected an “unidentified airborne object” that entered its airspace from the direction of its border with Ukraine this morning, armed forces operational command said on X social media platform on Friday.

“From the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country’s air defense system,” according to the statement.

The army has raised its defense preparedness and scrambled jets in response to the “violation of its airspace,” armed forces spokesman Jacek Goryszewski told TVN24. The object was detected around Zamosc, around 70 kilometers (43.496 miles) west from Poland’s border with Ukraine, and may be linked to Russia’s missile strike against major Ukrainian cities, according to the spokesman.

He declined to say whether the object hit the ground in Poland or left the country’s airspace.

