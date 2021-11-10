(Bloomberg) -- Poland wants European Union leaders to hold an emergency summit to discuss the migrant crisis on the bloc’s border with Belarus.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will discuss the plan with European Council President Charles Michel, who will visit Warsaw on Wednesday. The long-brewing conflict escalated in past days with Belarus authorities ushering thousands of migrants to the Polish border, where some tried to break through makeshift barbed-wire fences.

Polish troops used tear gas to prevent people from entering EU territory in past days as the cold season raises the stakes in the standoff -- with nighttime temperatures dropping below zero. The government estimated that 4,000 migrants may be in the forests along the border, and even more on route to the frontier region from Minsk.

Polish border guards said that a “larger” group of people managed to break through border fortifications on Tuesday but that they were all apprehended and expelled to Belarus. Radio RMF reported that about 150 of the 200 migrants that entered Poland have been detained.

An EU working group agreed this week to broaden the scope of the current sanctions regime directed at Belarus to include persons and entities supporting illegal border crossings, including airlines which fly the would-be migrants to the east European nation.

In Lithuania, another EU member which shares a border with Belarus, parliament declared a state of emergency near the frontier. Ukraine, a non-EU neighbor, is also deploying more personnel and equipment to its frontier with Belarus, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin was cited as saying by news website Rbc.ua.

Half a year ago, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to allow drugs, radioactive material and illegal migrants to flow into the EU unhindered, saying Belarus won’t prevent people from countries “abused by the West” from crossing into the bloc. His administration already faced sanctions after his political rivals fled a crackdown following a disputed election last year.

Russia has staunchly backed its ally in Minsk while rejecting allegations it’s playing any role in encouraging the migrant flows.

