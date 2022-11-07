(Bloomberg) -- Poland aims to tap financing from sovereign wealth funds and foreign-currency bond sales in an effort to take pressure off the domestic market as borrowing costs spiral, a person familiar with the plan said.

The Finance Ministry will organize meetings with foreign investors and focus issuance in the first quarter of next year, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the talks aren’t public. Poland hasn’t set a target on how much it plans to raise abroad, the person said. The ministry declined to comment.

The planned push marks a departure from the government’s earlier strategy of keeping the share of foreign financing below a quarter of the total debt load. The ministry in Warsaw signaled the change in approach when it allowed for a temporary deviation from the cap in an update of its debt-management strategy in September.

The Polish government is under growing financial strain as it spends to upgrade its military in response to the war in neighboring Ukraine and to relieve households in the energy crisis. Meanwhile, a dispute with the European Union over the independence of Poland’s judiciary is holding up more than 35 billion euros ($35 billion) in post-pandemic aid.

A flood of domestic borrowing is prompting borrowing costs to surge to the highest level in more than two decades. In the month to Oct. 21, Polish debt fell more than anywhere else in the world, but has since pared losses. The yields on Poland’s 10-year bonds surged above 9% last month before slipping below 8% on Monday.

The search will focus on countries where funding is prospectively plentiful, such as the Middle East and Norway, the person said. It will also maintain benchmark bond sales denominated in euros and US dollars -- as well as discuss vendor financing with South Korea and the US for defense spending, according to the person.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will take part in some of the more high-profile meetings with foreign investors and push to ease tensions with the EU, the person said.

The Finance Ministry on Monday hired five banks to help sell its first dollar-denominated bonds in six years.

Morawiecki signaled last week that the government plans to approach sovereign wealth funds and foreign central banks for financing as he vowed to curb borrowing needs.

The government sees debt servicing costs more than doubling next year to 66 billion zloty ($14 billion).

