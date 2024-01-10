1h ago
Poland Sees No Risk to 2024 Budget From Political Turmoil
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s political crisis won’t impact the passage of this year’s budget through parliament, according to Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski.
Under Polish law, President Andrzej Duda may dissolve parliament and call a snap election if legislators fail to pass the fiscal plan by the end of January. The latest political turmoil pits the one-month-old pro-European government against Duda and his former ruling populists.
“I am convinced the budget bill will be passed on time,” Domanski told Bloomberg by phone on Wednesday. “Poland is in the process of restoring the rule of law. I think the current situation will not have an impact on Polish bond yields and the zloty.”
