(Bloomberg) -- Poland will probably raise interest rates for the ninth straight month in an attempt to douse the highest inflation in almost quarter of a century despite signs the economy is beginning to slow.

The central bank will lift the benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 6% on Wednesday, according to the median estimate from 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rapid pace of increases, which began when rates were almost at zero in October, has sparked an outcry from mortgage borrowers and prompted the government to offer support.

Now, policy makers are facing a dilemma. Polish manufacturing contracted in May due to instability from the war in neighboring Ukraine, and new mortgage applications dropped by more than a half. Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska said on Monday the economy will slow after expanding by 8.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier.

That’s unlikely to deter the central bank from raising rates further, at least for now. Inflation accelerated to 13.9% in May, the highest since October 1997, fueled by surging energy costs and booming consumer spending. Governor Adam Glapinski has said monetary tightening will only stop after inflation slows for two or three months, which isn’t expected to happen until later this year.

Glapinski, who will preside over his first meeting since winning parliamentary approval for another six-year term, will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Warsaw on Thursday.

The central bank will maintain “a relatively hawkish stance” for now, according to Goldman Sachs. Glapinski has repeatedly pledged to do whatever it takes to bring inflation under control, yet rising cost-of-living pressures and higher rates will eventually moderate demand, Goldman Sachs said.

“A continuation of rate hikes still seems necessary to anchor inflation expectations,” said Piotr Bujak, chief economist at Warsaw-based PKO Bank Polski SA. “But signs of deteriorating economic conditions and forecasts for inflation declining in the medium term encourage caution.”

