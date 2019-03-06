(Bloomberg) -- For all the talk of a looming increase or cut in Polish interest rates, Wednesday’s central bank meeting is set to reset expectations that borrowing costs will remain steady for the foreseeable future.

A benign inflationary environment and a dovish monetary outlook worldwide prompted comments last month from Governor Adam Glapinski on the need to eventually lower rates. But those plans look to have been scuppered by a surprise fiscal-stimulus package from the government that has some on the Monetary Policy Council discussing a hike.

For now, all economists surveyed by Bloomberg see benchmark borrowing costs being kept at a record-low 1.5 percent this week. The focus will be on Glapinski’s outlook after the government announced its election-year splurge.

“Any suggestion that rates could be lowered is likely to disappear pretty quickly,” said Pasuqale Diana, an economist at Morgan Stanley. “We’re still very skeptical that there’ll be a consensus on the MPC to raise interest rates in textbook fashion to offset the boost coming from the fiscal side, at least as long as core inflation remains low.”

This week marks four years since Poland last touched interest rates and discussions had switched to the possibility of a cut, should fears of steeper slowdown in the global economy materialize. But the government’s largess has altered the picture. Rate-setters like Lukasz Hardt and Eugeniusz Gatnar, seen as members of a hawkish minority on the Monetary Policy Council, have said a hike may need to be considered if the fiscal boost fuels inflation.

Markets, too, have reacted.

The zloty produced its best weekly performance since July, hitting a one-month high against the euro after plans emerged to spend as much as 40 billion zloty ($10.5 billion) on increasing pensions and expanding family subsidies

Forward-rate agreements for the next year have rebounded from less than zero to price in a small chance of a rate increase

Polish debt had its worst week in a year following the stimulus announcement, pushing the yield on benchmark 10-year bonds to 3 percent for the first time in 12 weeks

Higher spending may hand the European Union’s largest eastern economy a welcome lift. While still benefiting from record-low unemployment, the fastest wage growth in a decade and increased handouts for families, a wobble in the euro area’s recovery has dented Polish manufacturing and confidence. Analysts see gross domestic product rising more moderately this year.

But inflation, which has undershot forecasts for three years, reached a more-than-two-year low in January. Glapinski, who remains under pressure from a salary scandal around one of his advisers, continues to say interest rates should remain where they are through at least next year. That view is backed by a majority on the bank’s board.

“An upswing in private consumption should boost the economy and as a consequence may exert some inflationary pressure,” PKO BP said in an emailed research note. “Such a scenario might require a policy response, although the central bank will probably stick to the baseline scenario of no alteration in interest rates over the coming years.”

