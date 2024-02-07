(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank is set to keep borrowing costs unchanged for a fourth month running as markets and policymakers weigh whether inflation risks warrant bringing a monetary easing cycle to an end.

Policymakers will leave the main rate at 5.75% on Wednesday, according to all 35 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Analysts see borrowing costs on hold at least until March, when the central bank publishes its new economic projections. In the meantime, focus will remain on comments by Governor Adam Glapinski, who holds his monthly news conference on Thursday.

“The press conference will probably emphasize uncertainty about fiscal and regulatory policy and a desire to wait at least until March to assess future inflation,” Pekao SA analysts, led by Ernest Pytlarczyk, said in a note. “In our view, rates will remain on hold until the end of 2025.”

Market bets on interest-rate cuts declined further this month, with forward-rate agreements now pricing in about 9 basis points in easing over the next six months, compared with nearly a full quarter point at the end of January. When the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council last slashed borrowing costs in October, derivatives priced in more than half a point of further easing.

The pared rate-cut bets reflect a change in tone by Glapinski and his allies on the MPC, which have turned more hawkish in past months, especially after last October’s elections.

Bond Sales?

Policymaker Ireneusz Dabrowski told Bloomberg last month that the central bank may even consider raising interest rates or start unwinding its bond purchases if the new government allows anti-inflation measures to expire.

Meanwhile, Polish inflation may slow to policymakers’ target in March after ending last year at 6.2%. But price growth will again pick up later in 2024, according to Glapinski, unless the government extends caps on power and gas prices and keeps a zero percent value-added tax on food products.

