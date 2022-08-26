(Bloomberg) -- Poland and South Korea signed a contract for the supply of tanks and artillery to the European nation amid increasing tensions with Russia.

Hyundai Rotem Co. and Hanwha Defense Systems Corp. signed a $5.76 billion agreement for K2 tanks and K9 howitzers in Poland on Friday, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a statement Saturday. The accord is part of a comprehensive arms deal between the two nations signed earlier this year under which South Korea will also supply FA-50 fighter jets.

The agreement for the planes to be supplied by Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. is expected to be signed around September, according to the statement. Under the comprehensive deal reached in July, South Korea would supply 180 tanks and 48 fighter jets.

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who took office in May, has pledged to increase defense cooperation with democratic nations. Yoon has brought back joint military exercises with the US that had been scaled down or halted under former President Donald Trump, with the nations currently carrying out their biggest such drill.

