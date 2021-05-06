(Bloomberg) -- Poland suffered a setback in yet another European Union court clash over the government’s sweeping reforms to its judicial systems, focusing this time on a controversial disciplinary regime for judges.

The Polish legislation in question “is contrary to EU law,” Advocate General Evgeni Tanchev of the EU Court of Justice said in a non-binding opinion on Thursday.

The European Commission sued Poland in October 2019 over concerns the nation’s new measures wouldn’t protect judges from political control. The EU’s top court six months later backed the EU’s request for interim measures, ordering Poland to “immediately suspend” the regime.

The Polish government has since ignored the instruction and the disciplinary chamber continues to rule on cases against judges who have spoken out against reforms.

The EU’s Brussels-based executive authority has repeatedly sued Poland for undermining the bloc’s rule of law and democratic standards. Poland still hasn’t complied with the court’s 2020 order, leading to repeated calls by the EU to do so and a new commission lawsuit at the bloc’s top court in March.

Poland’s government has responded that its measures serve to reform an inefficient court system and told the EU to stay out of its internal affairs. It’s introduced a new law that critics say boosts penalties for judges who question the validity of government reforms, saying it’s a measure to frighten and muzzle opponents.

The case is: C-791/19, Commission v. Poland.

