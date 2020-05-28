(Bloomberg) -- Poland unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs for the third time to stem the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank reduced its benchmark interest rate to a record-low 0.1% from 0.5% on Thursday, following one percentage point of cuts in March and April. All 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted no change.

The zloty reversed earlier gains, weakening 0.5% to as low as 4.45 against the euro, while the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s banking index dropped as much as 2.7% in the wake of the announcement.

Despite locking down early like most of eastern Europe and avoiding the much bigger death tolls in the continent’s west, the economic blow from Covid-19 is significant. While the European Union predicts the economy will shrink 4.3% this year -- the least among its 27 members -- April saw industrial production and retail sales plummet the most on record.

Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski pledges Poland “will do whatever it takes” to weather the storm and has begun one of the emerging world’s biggest quantitative-easing programs.

QE has reached 85.4 billion zloty ($21.3 billion), more than twice the volume of regular bond auctions this year. The most-dovish member of the MPC, Eryk Lon, has repeatedly called for the bond-buying to be expanded into stocks, saying such a scenario these days is “very real.”

