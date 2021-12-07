(Bloomberg) -- Poland announced tighter Covid restrictions to prevent the pandemic from further straining the country’s health care system, including a switch to remote schooling over an extended holiday period.

The government also plans to impose mandatory vaccinations for health care professionals, uniformed services as well as teachers from March 1, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a video conference on Tuesday.

Poland lowered the number of people allowed in public spaces such as restaurants and hotels, and will close discos as of Dec. 15.

In the latest wave of the pandemic, which accelerated last month, Poland has registered as many as 29,000 new cases and 500 deaths per day.

