(Bloomberg) -- Poland announced tighter restrictions, including shutting preschools and nurseries, in the face of a record surge in coronavirus cases that’s straining its healthcare system.

The government will from Saturday also close large furniture, building-material stores, barber shops for a period of two weeks. It will also tighten limits in the number of people in retail outlets.

Poland reported 34,151 new virus infections over the past 24 hours, the second day running the pandemic has spread at a record pace. The spike is pushing the country’s underfunded healthcare system to a breaking point, with available Covid beds running out despite the construction of 27 temporary field hospitals.

“Poland is at its worst point in the pandemic,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, adding hospitals are steps away from being overrun. “We need to bring this third wave under control, so we’re in a better trend two, three weeks from now.”

The government asked residents to limit travel during Easter holiday but stopped short of making such restrictions binding, underscoring the country’s growing weariness with curbs that have been in place for more than a year. On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel abandoned a five-day hard lockdown plan just 33 hours after announcing it.

