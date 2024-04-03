(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Foreign Ministry said it will discuss the “new situation” in relations with Israel after an air strike this week killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including a Polish national, triggering a public spat and a reprimand by Israel’s ambassador.

Hours after Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland’s solidarity with Israel was being put to a “really serious test,” Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna invited the Israeli envoy, Yacov Livne, to a meeting on Friday. The envoy had rebuked a deputy parliamentary speaker for calling the air strike a “war crime” and accused the Polish official and his party of antisemitism.

The deputy minister aimed to discuss “the new situation in Polish-Israeli relations as well as moral, political and financial responsibility for recent events in the Gaza Strip,” Szejna told PAP newswire on Wednesday.

The Polish government joined other allies, including the US, who condemned the strike that killed workers from World Central Kitchen, a prominent disaster relief group. US President Joe Biden issued a statement late Tuesday saying that Israel “has not done enough” to protect aid workers in Gaza.

In Poland, the public row escalated soon after the attack. Livne was criticized for his response to the deputy speaker, Krzysztof Bosak, for failing to condemn the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas. The envoy also made reference to a member of Bosak’s party, who caused a nationwide scandal in December when he used a fire extinguisher on a lighted menorah set up in a lobby of the lower house of parliament in Warsaw, the Sejm.

“Antisemites will always remain antisemites,” Livne wrote in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday.

Tusk responded that most Poles had shown solidarity with Israel after the Hamas attack last year, but that the political jab was out of line.

“The tragic attack on volunteers and your reaction have caused understandable anger,” the premier wrote on X.

Poland’s Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, urged the Israeli envoy to calm the standoff. It was time to “apologize rather than to stir up emotions,” he said.

