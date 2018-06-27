(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s government wants to amend a controversial law that criminalizes suggesting that the Polish nation was in any way responsible for the Holocaust, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister’s chancellery, said on Wednesday.

The law, which says that assigning responsibility for Nazi crimes to Poles and the Polish nation can be subject to prosecution, has upended relations with Israel and drew criticism from the U.S. International furor over the regulation has stoked anti-Semitism in the east European country, while Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in February that the outcry showed the world was biased against Poland.

Dworczyk told public radio that the goal of the Holocaust law was to “defend the good name of Poland” and the amendment, which may be worked on by parliament as soon as on Wednesday, would seek to “move away” from penalizing people. In April, a fringe nationalist group asked prosecutors to investigate if Israeli President Reuven Rivlin broke the law during a speech in Poland.

