(Bloomberg) -- Poland will analyze whether to reopen one border crossing with Belarus to facilitate trade between local communities, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a rally in an eastern city of Bialystok.

Poland has closed most of its crossing with Belarus after the country accused its eastern neighbor and Russia of fueling the movement of migrants from the Middle East and Africa. Border guards in recent weeks reported hundreds of attempts of illegal crossing.

The reopening of an additional border checkpoint could help local businesses hurt by the conflict, Tusk said. The final decision will depend on the recommendation of border guards and other services, he added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.