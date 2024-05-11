(Bloomberg) -- Poland plans to bolster security along its eastern borders amid threats from Belarus and Russia, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday.

“We have begun intensive work on a modern fortification along the entire Polish border from the east,” he told soldiers and border guard personnel in a televised speech.

The visit comes after a Polish judge recently defected to Belarus and asked the country’s leader Alexander Lukashenko for political asylum. Tusk has called for a parliamentary probe into potential Russian and Belarusian interference in Polish politics.

Illegal crossings from Belarus into Poland have increased, according to Tusk, who accused the Russian ally of orchestrating a “progressing hybrid war” against Warsaw.

“This is the external border not only of Poland, but also of the European Union,” Tusk said.

