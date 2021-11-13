(Bloomberg) -- Poland is seeking to extend limits on free movement at the Belarus border as it expects the migrant crisis to continue for months.

The government is readying new rules that would replace the current state of emergency imposed on a 3-kilometer (1.86 mile) wide corridor along the 418 kilometers of border with Belarus, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said in a interview with radio RMF. The legislation will be discussed in parliament in next week.

Poland introduced state of emergency early September, and extended it to end of this month in reaction to the inflow of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- through Belarus. Lenghtening it further is forbidden by the constitution, and so the government is seeking alternative rules that would allow the interior minister to ban entry to border zones to prevent human trafficking.

Kaminski said he’s considering allowing journalists from the “biggest newsrooms” to be allowed to report from the border region. Current regulations ban access for any media, which has been criticized by the opposition and human rights organizations. Journalists are relying on videos being released by the Polish government and Belarusian state television, as well as footages posted on migrants’ social media accounts.

Kaminski said that President Joe Biden’s comments on the great concern about the situation at the border shows that the U.S. is ready to act, if necessary. Hundreds of migrants stormed border fences with tree trunks and tools to cut through the barbed wire last week.

Polish Border Guard said that Belarusian troops on Friday night helped migrants destroy makeshift barriers on the border close to Czeremcha town. They also equipped migrants with tear gas. An attempt to break through the fence was prevented.

Asked about Belarusian and Russian forces’ military drills close to the Polish and Lithuanian border, Kaminski said they are part of ongoing “psychological, hybrid war” and Poland will remain “defensive” with its response.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.