(Bloomberg) -- Poland will probably raise interest rates for a seventh-straight meeting after inflation jumped into double digits even as concerns mount that war in neighboring Ukraine may hurt economic growth.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg are split on the size of the increase, with 16 expecting the key rate to be raised by 50 basis points to 4% on Wednesday, and the remaining 15 seeing a 75 basis-points increase.

The council -- which is missing two of its 10 members -- has repeatedly stressed the need to combat surging consumer prices driven by spikes in the costs of energy, food and other goods. Governor Adam Glapinski has dismissed concerns the war will drive the European Union’s biggest eastern economy into recession and he’ll comment on the deicison at a Thursday news conference.

“The accelerating inflation and tighter monetary policy abroad makes it necessary to continue the cycle in Poland,” said Piotr Bujak, chief economist at PKO Bank Polski SA. He predicts a 50 basis-point rate increase as “high uncertainty regarding economic growth in 2022 warrants a cautious approach.”

March inflation surged more than expected to a 22-year high of 10.9%. The zloty has rallied since the central bank raised rates on March 8, reaching near pre-war level against the euro on Tuesday.

Poland’s government has cut taxes on everything from fuels to food and boosted social spending to help ease the jump in prices for Poles. That may counteract monetary tightening, as injecting cash into the economy can drive inflation higher, according to Cezary Chrapek, an economist at Citigroup Inc. in Warsaw.

Average inflation is expected to stay at about 10% this year and next, even as economic growth may stall because of the threat of a downturn in Germany, Poland’s top trading partner. First-quarter growth topped 7% -- near a 15-year high -- but may shrink to zero in the coming quarters, according to Chrapek.

“Our base scenario is now for the rate to go up to 5.5% by the middle of this year,” he said. “However, the uncertainty regarding rate increases is exceptionally high.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.