Poland to Keep Rates on Hold as Inflation Eases: Decision Guide

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday after inflation unexpectedly eased from a 26-year high last month and the economy showed fresh signs of a slowdown.

All 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate the Monetary Policy Council will keep Poland’s key interest rate on hold at 6.75% for the third straight month.

The unanimity comes after consumer prices slowed for the first time in eight months in November, giving the monetary authority space to turn to slowing economic growth. Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski has repeatedly flagged the risk of stifling the economy with excessive monetary tightening, worrying that it could trigger rising unemployment.

“This is the time for a careful wait-and-see approach, not making any nervous moves,” Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy SA in Warsaw, said in an interview. “I wouldn’t expect any surprises.”

Forward-rate agreements signal more than 100 basis points of monetary easing over the next 12 months. Kurtek expects the key rate to remain on hold at 6.75% until the end of next year, with the first cuts coming late in 2024.

Polish rate-setters in October brought a halt to an aggressive monetary-tightening campaign, which increased interest rates up from zero a year earlier. The hikes were a response to double-digit inflation, driven by energy and food prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Still, consumer prices rose 17.4% in November from a year earlier, lower than the median estimate of 18% in a Bloomberg survey. Falling money supply, rising consumer deposits and weakening demand all point to abating price pressure, policy maker Ireneusz Dabrowski said Nov. 28.

The governor will hold a news conference to explain the decision at 3 p.m. in Warsaw on Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.