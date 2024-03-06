(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s collapsing inflation is unlikely to sway central bank Governor Adam Glapinski into resuming interest-rate cuts as concerns linger that prices will begin climbing again later this year.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Council will leave the benchmark rate at 5.75% for its fifth straight meeting on Wednesday, according to all 35 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Glapinski said last month borrowing costs will remain unchanged through the rest of the year, although some officials still see an opening for cuts.

The March meeting, when the central bank receives its latest forecast, has been regarded as a potential moment for policymakers, who have kept the rates steady after two cuts in September and October, to shift gears. Yet the lack of clarity on whether the government will allow a zero-tax rate on food and a cap on power prices to expire has given officials pause.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk hinted on Tuesday that Poland could restore a 5% value-added-tax rate on food, with the final decision on the issue expected this week.

Inflation that peaked at 18.4% in February 2023 has ratcheted down to 3.9% as of January, edging closer to the central bank’s tolerance of up to 2.5%. That’s prompted investors to bet on cuts of half a percentage point by the end of the year, which Glapinski has sought to push against. He will brief reporters at 3 p.m. in Warsaw on Thursday.

“Glapinski will try to cool market expectations for interest rate cuts in Poland,” Credit Agricole Bank Polska analysts led by Jakub Borowski said in a note. The central bankers’ remarks may help boost the zloty and lift yields on Polish government bonds, they said.

Glapinski, an ally of the former administration under Poland’s nationalist Law & Justice party, has found himself in the cross-hairs of Tusk, who has accused him of engaging in political partisanship.

Tusk’s government, which took office in December, is finalizing a plan to probe the governor, alleging he may have misled the Finance Ministry over the central bank’s 2023 financial result and potentially other wrongdoing.

Glapinski has repeatedly rejected the accusations, but a group of lawmakers from the ruling party plan to file a motion by the end of the month that would force him to testify in front of a parliamentary committee.

