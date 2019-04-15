(Bloomberg) -- Poland will dismantle part of its pension system by transfering all 162 billion zloty ($43 billion) of assets managed by privately-owned pension funds to individual pension accounts.

State-owned social security fund will pick up a one-time 15 percent fee in the process, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said when unveiling the plan in Warsaw. The transfer of assets from the old system, known as OFE, may take effect at the beginning of 2020, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday.

The decision comes before the roll-out of a new voluntary, employer-provided pension program emulating the U.S. defined-contribution 401(k) system. Warsaw’s benchmark WIG20 Index fell 0.4 percent after the announcement.

