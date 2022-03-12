(Bloomberg) --

Poland will prolong measures aimed at cushioning the impact of rising cost of gasoline and food on consumers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, as the country battles the highest inflation in more than two decades.

The European Union’s largest eastern economy will need to bear the cost of sanctions against Russia, Morawiecki said Saturday, after the war in Ukraine led to a surge in global energy and commodity prices. The current package of tax cuts on everything from food to fuels, known as the anti-inflation shield, was earlier slated to end in July.

Poland has ratcheted up call for tough EU sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, as it grapples with an unprecedented wave of migrants with more than 1.5 million refugees arriving in the country since the war more than two weeks ago.

“We’re now working on an anti-Putin shield because we’re at a historic moment, when we need to resist this brute force,” Morawiecki said. “It’s a fight for our sovereignty.”

