(Bloomberg) -- Poland has published the framework for a bill to separate the roles of the justice minister and prosecutor general as Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government seeks to restore the rule of law in the country.

The move would bring back a division that existed before 2016, when the nationalist Law & Justice party began overhauling the judiciary. That process led to the European Union blocking the nation’s access to the organization’s funds.

The Justice Ministry plans for the prosecutor, who would be picked by the parliamentary majority for a six-year term, to have full immunity to help protect the independence of the position.

The bill will need to be signed into law by President Andrzej Duda, who has been at odds with the new administration over changes to the state media and the prosecutor’s office.

