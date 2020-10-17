(Bloomberg) -- Poland will sign an agreement with the U.S. on Monday to cooperate on developing the nation’s first nuclear power plants, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported, citing presidential minister Krzysztof Szczerski.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will sign the document while meeting Poland’s top official in charge of energy security, Piotr Naimski, on the sidelines of a Three Seas Initiative conference in Tallinn. Under the agreement, the parties will prepare to select a partner for the project and study the financing options, the paper said.

Poland currently produces 70% of its electricity from coal and wants to build 6 gigawatts to 9 gigawatts of nuclear power plants by the early 2040s, with the first one coming online in 2033. The government needs investment in the project from abroad and prefers to involve the U.S.

In June, President Andrzej Duda said during his White House visit that the nuclear deal should be signed soon, while last month the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher, tweeted she was looking forward to the partnership.

