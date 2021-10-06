(Bloomberg) -- Poland unexpectedly raised interest rates, caving in to pressure to act against surging inflation that’s already prompted nearby Hungary and the Czech Republic to tighten monetary policy.

Poland’s first hike since 2012 came a day after central bank Governor Adam Glapinski signaled policy makers were getting close to lifting borrowing costs from their record low, without indicating the decision was imminent.

None of the 29 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the increase, which pushed the reference rate to 0.5% from 0.1%, a step to address inflation that’s reached 5.8%. The zloty surged on the news, while bonds extended their selloff.

“The central bank couldn’t ignore such inflation any longer,” said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy SA. “On the other hand, it’s a completely shocking decision in light of Glapinski’s comments up to now.”

The move comes after 16 former Polish central bank officials wrote an open letter urging an immediate hike to curb inflation. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday that he expected and “appropriate” response from the central bank to the fastest price growth in two decades, comments some saw as a sign that political acceptance for higher inflation was running out.

