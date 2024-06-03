(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s government announced plans to spend as much as 3 billion zloty ($760 million) on boosting cybersecurity measures following attacks it blames on Russia.

The authorities in Warsaw have moved to strengthen their response to threats posed by what it calls Russian-backed sabotage, including a suspected attack last week against the country’s main state-run newswire.

The ruling coalition has made security and the risk of Russian interference a priority in its campaign for this weekend’s elections to the European Parliament. Digitalization Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said Monday that the government had taken action to improve cybersecurity ahead of the vote, adding that a coordinated attack on critical infrastructure had just been foiled.

“Today, Poland is no longer in a cold — but in some elements a warm — cyber war with Russia,” Gawkowski told reporters on Monday.

