(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Europe’s leaders to hold a snap European Union summit after protests erupted following Belarus’s presidential election.

Poland may also summon the ambassador of its Eastern neighbor after riot police clashed with thousands of demonstrators in Belarus after Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in the ballot. Opposition leaders raised accusations of massive fraud.

At least 213 people were detained, the Belarus-based Viasna human rights group reported, as police using water cannon and flash grenades confronted crowds of protesters in the capital, Minsk. One person died and three were injured after a security vehicle hit protesters, Viasna board member Valiantsin Stefanovich said.

