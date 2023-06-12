You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
56m ago
Poland Urges Response to Russia Placing Nuclear Arms in Belarus
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- NATO should respond to steps by Russia aimed at deploying nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus, according to Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Russia will begin moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus next month, with construction of storage facilities to be completed by July 7-8, President Vladimir Putin said last week, escalating a confrontation with the US and its allies over the war in Ukraine.
Read more: Putin Says Russia to Place Nuclear Weapons in Belarus in July
“I absolutely believe that such a situation demands an unequivocal response from NATO,” Duda said at a joint news conference in Paris on Monday ahead of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:01
Larry Berman: Fastest U.S. rate hike cycle in history has its Fed's dual mandate at odds
-
6:18
Are cybersecurity stocks positioned to rise? Here’s what one analyst says
-
10:35
Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' on the importance of investing in science education
-
8:32
Former Bank of Canada economist says communications likely played into rate hike decision
-
8:22
Tim Hortons to launch credit card through mobile rewards app
-
8:27
READ: Full text of Bank of Canada's latest interest rate decision