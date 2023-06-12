(Bloomberg) -- NATO should respond to steps by Russia aimed at deploying nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus, according to Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Russia will begin moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus next month, with construction of storage facilities to be completed by July 7-8, President Vladimir Putin said last week, escalating a confrontation with the US and its allies over the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin Says Russia to Place Nuclear Weapons in Belarus in July

“I absolutely believe that such a situation demands an unequivocal response from NATO,” Duda said at a joint news conference in Paris on Monday ahead of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

