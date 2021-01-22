Poland Wants Biden to Boost U.S. Military Presence on Its Soil

(Bloomberg) -- Poland will lobby President Joe Biden to increase U.S. military presence on its territory, President Andrzej Duda said.

Duda, a political ally of Biden’s predecessor who once spoke about building “Fort Trump” to station U.S. soldiers in NATO-member Poland, said that it’s in the interest of the Biden administration to continue a military build up in eastern Europe. Poland has long seen the U.S. as the guarantor of its security from neighboring Russia.

“I have no doubt that nothing will change regarding U.S. military presence in Poland,” Duda told private broadcaster TVN24 on Friday. “I will try to convince President Biden to further increase the representation” after Donald Trump’s presidency “greatly served Poland.”

