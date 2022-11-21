(Bloomberg) -- Poland wants Germany to deploy Patriot missile defense system near its border with Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

Germany is offering the system to Poland, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a newspaper interview, citing a strike that killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border last week. Poland said its preliminary conclusion was that an errant Ukrainian air defense missile was behind the strike, an assessment the US hasn’t disputed.

“During today’s telephone conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be stationed near the border with Ukraine,” Blaszczak said in a post on Twitter.

