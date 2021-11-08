(Bloomberg) -- Tensions at Poland’s eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group.

“We’re now seeing the largest attempt of mass forced entry into Poland,” Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for the country’s secret services chief, said on Twitter.

So far, Poland has seen about 30,000 people attempt to illegally enter the country from Belarus, including 17,300 in October alone. The government in Warsaw has erected a barbed-wire fence on the border with its eastern neighbor, declared a state of emergency and sent thousands of troops to patrol the area.

Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Germany have accused Belarus of organizing flights for migrants from central Asia and helping them cross the border in a “hybrid attack” against the EU.

While Poland’s government has been criticized by some humanitarian organizations and opposition parties for pushing the people back to Belarus, German authorities saw 1,500 illegal migrants -- mainly from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Iran and Afghanistan -- entering the country in September and even more in October.

